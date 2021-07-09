The Nippon Kerala Centre in KINFRA Hi-Tech Park will conduct an online Japanese language training for beginners. The classes will be conducted by engineers and teachers trained in Japan. The course includes coaching for reading, writing, and developing basic conversation skills with the help of modern teaching aids. The courses have been designed as Basic (N5 Level) and Intermediate (N4 Level).

The programme is aimed at students and professionals who are looking to move to Japan for work or higher studies. Those attending the training can attempt the Japanese Language Proficiency Test conducted by the Japan Foundation in Tokyo on December 05, 2021. While the centre has been housing residential training programmes on its campus, it has offered this programme online due to the pandemic.

To register, contact asanipponkerala@gmail.com or call 0091 484 2532263 or 7558081097.