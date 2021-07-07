Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources.

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-COVID complications.

He has resigned from his post citing health reasons. The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.

Dhotre, who represents the Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019. Their resignations come ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.

