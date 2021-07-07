While students are concerned about how they will be marked subject-wise in PUC II, a top department official assured that they will be given marks for subjects individually. The marking scheme has been approved by the department. For example, if a student has chosen History, Economics, Political Science and Psychology, he/she will get individual marks for each of the subjects.

Although these subjects would not have been taught in SSLC or other boards of Class 10, the department has decided to use the average of the electives converted to marks out of 45. These average elective marks from SSLC will be added to the PUC I marks of the subject (which will be normalised to a marking scheme of maximum 45 marks), and to the internal assessment marks of Class 12 in the subject, and the final marks of the particular subject can be attained. Assistant Director of PUC Board Prasanna Kumar explained that with such a scheme, subject-wise marks will also be declared for Class 12 students.

A safe environment is being created for conducting SSLC examinations and teachers and staff have been vaccinated, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday. In a video conference with education department officials, he asked them to ensure this year’s exam is more successful than the last, while asking them to encourage parents about the exams, since the second wave is tapering off. He asked officials to ensure that not a single student is left out of the exam process.Deputy Directors of Public Instruction said that more than 90 per cent exam staff are vaccinated and the rest will be covered in the next two days. Mock run of the SSLC exam will be held on July 15 and 17. A phone-in programme is organised on July 9 and 14 to instill confidence in children.