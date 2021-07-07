The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that more than 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories, and private hospitals to be administered.

"More than 1.67 Crore (1,67,26,613) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the health ministry said.

The ministry further said that 37,43,25,560 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline. "Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 35,75,98,947 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.