Job openings for permanent staffers at the fresher level will be adversely affected due to the overall hiring freeze amid the second wave of COVID-19, while temporary or gig workers seem to be better placed, says a survey.

According to a survey by staffing and HR services company Genius Consultants, over 57 per cent of respondents believe that new job positions for permanent employees will suffer a major impact of the overall hiring freeze.

However, just 43 per cent of respondents believe the same for temporary or gig workers, it noted. The survey was conducted online with more than 1,000 company leaders and executives across sectors from May 28 till June 30, 2021.

"At the beginning of the year, India was witnessing a steady economic recovery and an upward curve in hiring. But the overwhelming situation due to the second wave of COVID-19 had a huge impact on the employment rate and hiring process in the country. Restrictions in mobility also resulted in job losses in many sectors," Genius Consultants CMD R P Yadav said.

Temporary or gig workers seem to be better placed than their permanent counterparts simply because of an array of opportunities available especially in the e-commerce sector, Yadav said.

According to the survey, around 69 per cent of respondents felt that the travel and hospitality sector is the most vulnerable, followed by the manufacturing sector and the media and entertainment industry.

The majority of respondents believe that the overall hiring scenario is on hold as the country is in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.

Further, the lockdowns and strict restrictions imposed by states due to the second wave of the pandemic impacted several sectors.

Yadav, however, noted that this is a temporary halt, and India Inc is optimistic about the market recovery at the end of the year. Around 51 per cent of respondents were optimistic about it and around 61 per cent expect to see a robust growth of hiring in the private sector, the survey said.