The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has decided to postpone the elections to choose their next cabinet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The DUTA Executive Committee met on July 3 to discuss the feasibility of conducting the elections in August given the "unprecedented situation prevailing in the country in the wake of the ongoing pandemic and the huge losses faced by the university community, especially during the second wave of the pandemic".

The committee has decided to meet again next month to decide when to go for the polls. "The executive committee was of the unanimous opinion that current circumstances do not allow for conducting a General Body Meeting (hence, the elections) in a physical mode. The DUTA executive committee that met on July 3 unanimously decided to postpone the DUTA elections and to review the matter on a periodic basis so that it can be held without unnecessary delay whenever circumstances become conducive. It is necessary to give priority to the safety of teachers and non-teaching staff and their families. The executive committee decided to hold a meeting on August 7 to review the matter again," said DUTA in a statement.

Even though it is rare, this is not the first time DUTA elections have been postponed. "Twice in the past, the DUTA elections have been postponed — once due to the declaration of Emergency in 1975 and then again in 1987 due to the long DUTA strike. However, the DUTA tradition has been to follow the schedule strictly and to hold elections in a transparent manner," said DUTA. "We hope that the situation will improve soon, and we will be able to hold the elections in adherence to the constitutional requirements," added the teachers' association. Currently, Dr Rajib Ray is the President of the association, while Dr Rajinder Singh (Secretary), Dr Alok Ranjan Pandey (Vice-President), Dr Prem Chand (Joint Secretary), and Dr Abha Dev Habib (Treasurer) hold other important positions in the cabinet.

