In May 2021, the administration of IIT Gandhinagar had hiked the institute's fees by 87 per cent. Despite students making multiple requests to roll back the hike, the administration had not paid heed to this. Now, the student senate of the IIT has passed a resolution to demand a breakdown of the entire fee structure and complete transparency in any fee hike in the future.

"By a majority vote, the Senate passed the resolution to demand a breakdown of the entire fee structure and complete transparency in any fee hike in the future," reads the minutes of the senate meeting that EdexLive has accessed. They have also passed a resolution to establish a mechanism to avail mess rebate for students, not on campus for a significant period.

The senate meeting was held on June 26, a little over a month after the hike was imposed. At the meeting, the students have passed the resolution against imposing monetary fines too. "A few Senate members argued that these monetary fines had started recently, probably due to the pandemic situation, to ensure that students act responsibly and follow all the safety guidelines. In the end, it was concluded that monetary fines should not be imposed even for a small amount," the meeting's minutes say.

At the same time, it had rejected a proposal to consult students before implementing fee hikes and to regain the credibility of the student senate.