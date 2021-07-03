As many as 29,187 kids including 14,140 girls of first standard for 2020-21 academic year in government primary schools have been promoted to second standard in the district without learning the alphabets due to the pandemic.

In fact, the pandemic surfaced in March-April last year just ahead of the 2020-21 academic year and left the education department in a disarray to conduct offline or physical classes across the State. As the government instructed to go ahead with admission process, these students were admitted to primary schools.

Gayatramma a home maker whose son Anvesh is keen on attending offline classes for second standard this year said, "Though there were efforts to conduct classes on school premises under 'Vidyagama' most of theses students could not afford to attend them."

Educationist Gangappa said, "Alphabets are the basic to commence learning and these students have to cope with classes in second standard without attending even a single class in first standard. Teachers have an onerous task in these kids learning. In fact, teachers in the district look forward to clear guidelines from the education department in this regard."

He added, "It will be an ordeal for teachers to ensure these students cope with both the first and second standard teachings. The government must focus on evolving a clear plan in this regard."

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Doddabasappa Neeralakeri told TNIE on Friday that bridge or special classes are being mooted to these kids. However, the department guidelines, if any, will be complied with, he added.