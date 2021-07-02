IIM Jammu has launched a two-year executive blended MBA programme for working professionals on July 2. The programme is meant for those who were unable to complete their postgraduation and are now interested in completing their MBAs without giving up their professions. Working executives from industry, corporates, government organisations, armed/paramilitary forces, NGOs, and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years are eligible to apply.



Dr B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, "The rapidly emerging Indian economy is making its way to become Aatmanirbhar in the near future by embracing technology. This is making transformational shifts in the existing working patterns of the business houses. Further, due to the global disruptions (pandemics, changing economic and geo-political relations), the business professionals have to reinvent and adapt to the changing circumstances in order to prove their relevance."



One of the key characteristics of the programme is its exposure to global and rural environments at the same time through two immersion programmes. This one-week immersion programme will take place after the successful completion of the first year of EMBA. The global immersion will expose the participants to the unique learning methods followed by the international partners of IIM Jammu, whereas the rural immersion helps the participants gain knowledge and expose them to the working cultures of rural India. To ease the learning process, the programme would be blending on-campus and online learning modules spread over six terms and two years. While the first year focuses on foundational courses, the second year will have advanced courses. "In each of the programme trimesters, the participants will have one week of campus visits to discuss and experience the classroom learning module, and the rest of the module will be completed in online mode. It will help the participants to be empowered with the knowledge, skill, attitude, flexibility, and the ability for lifelong learning, to develop their careers to their fullest potentials," said rather new IIM.



The candidate either should hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), awarded by a recognised University or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India or alternately should have completed professional programs like CA/CS/ICWA. The candidates with CAT/GMAT/GRE score obtained during the past three years may be exempted from the admission test. The past three years would be counted from the last date of the admission application. Candidates not having a valid test score as above should appear for IMJAT 2021.