The State cabinet gave its nod to provide laptops to students studying from classes IX to Class XII in lieu of the cash incentives under the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes.

Around 8,21,655 students between classes IX to XII and 1,10,779 beneficiaries of Vasati Deevena have opted for laptops instead of cash incentives. The government will provide branded laptops like Lenevo, HP, Dell and Acer at a lower cost than in the market, with dual processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, 14-inch screen, Windows 10 and three years warranty. If the laptop needs a repair, the student can hand them over to the nearby Secretariat. "The laptop would either be repaired or replaced with another one, if necessary, within a week,'' Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media after the cabinet meeting.

The State cabinet also gave its nod for establishing a multi-disciplinary university at Pernemitta near Ongole in Prakasam district with an intake of 1,000 students. The university would be named after 'Andhra Kesari' Prakasam Pantulu. It was also decided to make the Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College a university by amending the JNTU Act-2008. The government sanctioned 24 additional teaching posts and 17 non-teaching posts.

It was also decided to purchase 539 more 104 ambulances for PHCs across the State and provide `165.09 crore for their maintenance. Steps would also be taken to implement the 'Family Doctor' initiative of the government. It was decided to observe Farmers’ Day on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy. "The cabinet gave its nod to the 12 proposed projects with an outlay of Rs 1,444.95 crore, which includes opening of 100 integrated agri and aqua labs, 645 community hiring centres and 1,898 permanent RBK buildings. Similarly, the cabinet gave its green signal for setting up 45 new rythu bazaars in the state and construction of 1,262 godowns at the village level,'' he said.

Jagan will inaugurate 53 veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, rural livestock units, which were set up at a cost of Rs 31.74 crore, a dedicated telemedicine call centre for livestock healthcare, six new rythu bazaars and lay foundation for post-harvest infrastructure development at RBK level by establishing a food processing unit in each parliament constituency and Kadaknath Poultry Farm at Utukuru, Kadapa,'' he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of procuring 175 mobile veterinary ambulances in 175 constituencies for treating cattle. Facilities like hydraulic lift will be made available in mobile vehicles along with expert staff and adequate facilities. The government will be spending Rs 89.95 crore towards this initiative.