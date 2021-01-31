Two groups of students belonging to the All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed inside the campus of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over a poster in support of farmers' agitation. The incident took place late on Saturday evening.

BHU chief proctor, Professor Anand Chaudhary, said: "Without seeking prior permission for holding any event as per the rule of the varsity, the students associated with AISA started demonstrating at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya crossing. In the meantime, students belonging to the ABVP also reached there and a scuffle took place between both groups. Proctorial board personnel and police separated both groups. Future course of action in this episode will be decided soon."

Earlier in the day, AISA activists carrying placards and handheld drums were raising slogans in support of farmers protest and also against the Central government. They also burnt posters of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Sigh Tomar. Some students passing through the area raised objection over a poster with a slogan- "Na Modi, Na Yogi, Na Jai Shri Ram, Desh ko bachayega mazdoor kisan".

They were pushed back by the protesters. Within few minutes, they returned with ABVP activists and they also indulged in counter-sloganeering. Later, a clash took place between them when ABVP supporters tried to snatch the placard with slogan. SP City Vikas Chandra Tripathi, who reached there with heavy police force said that both the groups had been separated and asked to return their hostel rooms. Further action in this episode would be initiated after getting BHU proctorial boards report, he added.