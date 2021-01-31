Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday launched a Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) programme, under which pulse polio drops will be administered to over 64 lakh kids below the age of 5 from January 31 to February 3.

"Launched the Pulse Polio 2021 immunisation campaign and administered Polio drops to children. I urge all parents to ensure their children up to 5 years are given polio drops without fail," tweeted Yediyurappa after launching the programme at his residence's office. The launch comes as Polio National Immunisation Day, popularly known as Polio Ravivar, is being observed across the country today. Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar was also present at the launch.

The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Rotary. Meanwhile, in a tweet, Karnataka Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Pankaj

Kumar Pandey said: "Pulse Polio drive to cover 64 lakh children in Karnataka from January 31 to February 3. A request to all the parents to get the children below 5 years of age vaccinated without fail, even if it has been done previously." On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.