The Jawaharlal Nehru University has reduced the fines imposed on the students who had broken the locks and entered their rooms. The fines have been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500 keeping the financial crisis due to COVID-19 in mind. The circular from the Dean of Students Dr Sudheer P Singh also said that the university has formed a committee to look into the matter of students paying fees for the period they were not on campus.

"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the hardships faced by the students, the fine of Rs 2000 imposed by Senior Wardens is reduced to Rs 500. But this will not be treated as a precedent," said the circular from the DoS's office. "A committee will be constituted to look into the matter of students who have not availed the hostel facilities due to the shut down of the JNU campus during the Monsoon Semester 2020 and hostel charges paid by them for the semester. A separate notification will be issued in this regard," the circular added.

The JNU Students' Union has been protesting against the university's decision to impose fines on the students and the issue of students who had paid the hostel fees but not used the facilities because of campus closure. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that the Union is yet to take a decision on the notifications published by the Dean.