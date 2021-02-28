The Delhi University has become the first educational institution in the country to award the highest number of degrees digitally. The premier university has issued 1,76,790 digital degrees till now, becoming the first institution in the country to do so.

"The DU has issued degrees digitally to 1,76,790 students on the occasion of the university's 97th convocation," DU's Dean of Examination, D.S. Rawat, told IANS.

These digital degrees issued by the DU have been made available to the students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to DU, this is the first time that nearly 1,76,790 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees via a single click digitally.

On the other hand, 156 students were awarded medals and 36 others were felicitated with awards by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Nishank was attending DU's 97th convocation as the chief guest.

Nishank highlighted the other works undertaken by the DU and the initiatives taken during the coronavirus crisis. The Union minister said that he was happy to see that under the 'Vidya Vistar Scheme', Delhi University is supporting educational institutions located in the remote areas.

The Union minister also talked about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"It is not the policy of any government or any specific individual, instead it is the nation's policy. Together we have brought this policy into effect. The implementation of this policy is also our collective duty. It is not just a policy but a vision document of India's golden future," Nishank said.