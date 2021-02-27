The state-run Kerala Startup Mission has invited applications from women entrepreneurs for a six-month virtual business acceleration programme. The programme, 'Udaan', has been organised in association with Prayaana Labs Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to help them scale up their business with structured orientation and mentoring.

Women graduates or those pursuing graduation andmore than two years of experience in running small and medium scale enterprises in any industry can enroll for this programme. The last date for registration is March 8, KSUM officials here said. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.