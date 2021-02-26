The boycott army is back to work. After boycotting Tanishq, Bollywood and even Twitter, they're now all set to boycott Spiderman. Wonder why?



On Thursday, author and historian Tom Holland took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Gujarat. Holland tweeted, "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself." He added, "Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick."

Assuming Holland to be his namesake, actor Tom Holland, who acted in the new Spiderman movies, many predicted the next trending hashtag in India — #BoycottSpiderman. They weren't wrong though, except this time, the ones who actually helped to trend the hashtag were their counterparts. Most of the tweets were sarcastic, tripping on the intellect of the mob that quickly jumps the bandwagon.



"This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime. #boycottspiderman," tweeted a user. Another person said, "#BoycottSpiderman after actor Tom Holland sees this news he will be like: Why do I see my name everywhere?"

A lot of them were disappointed when they got to know that the historian wasn't the actor. A Twitter user wrote, "I was excitedly going to tweet "His Spidey senses are tingling" before I found out this is some rando Tom Holland. Life is so unfair." Holland, being a good sport, replied, "Some rando Tom Holland". The story of my life."

The hashtag was indeed a surprise for him. He said, "I had not realised that #BoycottSpiderman actually trended in India on the day that @TomHolland1996 (actor) was promoting his new film! My apologies to him as well. (Though it is quite funny...)"