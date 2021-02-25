Admissions are now open for various programmes at the Faculty of Science and Humanities (FSH) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur and for Medicine and Health Sciences programmes at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC), Kattankulathur.

Under the Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the College of Science and Humanities, School of Management, and School of Law. Several UG and PG programmes are also available for students in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences that has the College of Pharmacy, College of Physiotherapy, College of Occupational Therapy, College of Nursing, School of Public Health among others.

The soft launch of application forms for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Faculty of Science and Humanities was held at the institute’s premises in the presence of SRMIST’s Pro-VC (Medical) Lt. Col. Dr A Ravi Kumar, Director (Admissions) Dr KS Lakshmi, Director (Communications) R Nandakummar, Assistant Director (M&H) Venkata Ramakrishnan, Assistant Director (S&H), Dr Vivek Shivhare, Dean (FSH) Dr J Jothikumar, Dean (Law) Dr CA Gurudath, Dean (Dental) Dr N Vivek, Dean (SHP) Dr Padma Venkat, Dean (Pharmacy) Dr V Chitra, Dean (Physiotherapy) Veera Goutham and Dean (Occupational Therapy) Dr U Ganapathy Sankar.

FSH and SRM MCHRC has several disciplines that prepare students to fill that growing need and take advantage of that growing opportunity. Admissions to any of these programmes will be based on the eligibility, Board examination marks, Department level examination conducted by the respective schools in SRM and one-to-one interaction.

Candidates applying should have secured a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the Board Examination. Indians and Non-Resident Indians can apply. Last year, there was an overwhelming 1.52 lakhs of candidates who participated to gain entry to India's No.1 multi-stream university.

SRMIST has a track record of 5500+ Job Offers for the graduating batch 2020-21. Around 625+ Top-notch companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, CISCO, Siemens, PayPal, Accenture, Capgemini, Hewlett Packard, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, ABB, L&T, Ford, TVS, Schneider, Renault Nissan, Cerner, GT Strategies, Ford, Bioclinica, and Zifo among many others, visit SRMIST every year to recruit our students. The university offers a wide range of scholarships to the tune of Rs 35 crores making studying in the university affordable to all.