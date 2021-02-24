After launching free coaching for aspirants appearing in the competitive exams on February 16 under the 'Abhyuday' scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced that it would provide tablet computers to some students selected under the scheme so that they can use digital resources to prepare for the examinations. The government will fix the eligibility parameters to shortlist the students and has made a provision of Rs 20 crore in the Budget for the purchase of tablets.

Divisional Commissioner Lucknow, Ranjan Kumar, a member of the state level committee constituted for the implementation of 'Mukhya Mantri Abhyuday Yojana' informed that the eligibility criteria for tablet distribution will be announced very soon. According to state finance minister, Suresh Khanna, "There is immense enthusiasm among the youth for the free 'Mukhya Mantri Abhyuday Yojana' coaching scheme.

At present, about five lakh students from different competitive backgrounds are already availing the benefits of the Abhyuday Scheme. More than 9.5 lakh aspiring students have been registered for Abhyuday Scheme with about one crore hits on its website, making it a grand success. The commissioner said that the registration process for live classes of the free coaching centres for aspirants of NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams at all the divisions has been resumed and the interested candidates can register on the portal till February 28.

However, students who are already enrolled for live classes are not required to reapply and the students who have registered before February 28 for online classes will be able to take the entrance exams for physical classes. Abhyuday coaching centres have been set up under direct supervision of the Chief Minister at all the divisions in the first phase. In the second phase, the scheme will be operational at the district level and will benefit the aspirants preparing to qualify various competitive exams.

Free guidance and teaching by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers is being provided to the aspirants through this scheme. There are provisions of every kind of facility from virtual doubt clarifying sessions, interview calls, career counselling to subject matter expertise.