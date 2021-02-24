The Madhya Pradesh government has recently launched the 'Safe City' initiative here which focuses on imparting self-defence skills to the girls and the women in battling against the anti-social elements.

Under the new initiative, a self-defence camp was organised by the Vasumitra NGO at the Women and Child Development Centre in Indore's Jagjivan Ram Nagar. As many as 70 girls and women took part in the training where they were taught the self-defence techniques using pin and spray.

Besides, the women facing domestic violence or any other type of harassment were asked to visit the 'One Stop Centre' for any assistance. The girls have also been apprised of the good and bad touch differences during the programme.