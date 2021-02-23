After receiving widespread backlash to a question in a paper prepared by their school, the DAV School administration has issued a statement. The school has however called the reactions that they received ‘diverse’ but said that the framing of the question did not reflect the views of the institution.

The Class 10 English paper has asked a controversial question regarding the farmer protests, but it was the framing of the question that set off a series of angry reactions - ‘The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever. Suggest a few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation’

READ ALSO:

“We have received feedback from various stakeholders - parents, alumni, teachers and the general public. Ours being a diverse country, it has not been surprising that the feedback has also been quite diverse - from expletive-laden hate messages to solemn support for the institution that has been providing high quality, value-based, affordable education over the last 50 years,” the administration said.

The management blamed the wordings of the question on a teacher and said it did not reflect their views, “The specifically highlighted wording of the question which was framed by a teacher, did not reflect the views of the institution.” But the statement was followed by a ‘however’, “We do take pride in constantly striving towards making education relevant, contemporary and contextual. We strongly believe in the need to nurture independent thinking among children and also abide by the principles and ethos as enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” the statement read.

“With a highly qualified, competent and dedicated faculty, staff and students, the DAV Group of Schools, Chennai has carved a niche for itself in the academic domains of the country and will continue to do so in times to come,” the management said.