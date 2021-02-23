Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognize their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.

"India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur via video conferencing.

"As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way," he said while lauding the efforts of the students to bring in innovative devices.

"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in everything you do and what you want to achieve. There is no place for quick success in your path.Failures are the pillars of success. Only failures can create the path of success in your life. Every scientist has learned a new way of experiencing failure. Failure can form new roads towards success, " he said further.

The super-specialty hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare.

The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, the development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery.

The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.