Medical aspirants this year will have to cough up extra money for their NEET PG exams this year. The exam fees for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination was hiked by over 1000 rupees to the surprise of students, parents and teachers.

The current examination fees for PG candidates is Rs 5015 for general category and OBC students and Rs 3835 for SC, ST and PwD students. Over the last couple of years, the fees for general category and OBC students was Rs 3750 and for SC,ST, Pwd students it was Rs 2750.

Even since it was established, the exam has drawn criticism for depriving students from marginalised communities and poor backgrounds of medical education. With the new increase in fees by over 1000 rupees, the students are at a disadvantage again. People took to social media to criticise the sudden hike despite the country being in the mindset of a pandemic and an economic slow down.