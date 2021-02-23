Breakups are the worst and a lot of us woke up this morning experiencing that excruciating pain.

Wait! Did so many people go through a mass-breakup?

No. But Daft Punk, the electronic duo that almost every millennial grew up listening to, reported that they split up on February 22, through an eight-minute-long YouTube video.



Need to get over your sorrow listening to some of the classics by the duo (and go sit and cry in a corner by yourself)? Here, we got the perfect list for you!





Da Funk



The year, my friends, was 1995. The internet was not yet a 'thing' and you did not think that something like Spotify would exist, as you grow up. But then, you'd tune into V TV (and later MTV) to listen to your favourite English songs. And then one day, you listened to Da Funk and it was different from everything that you had heard until then. This will probably be something that you won't forget.

Get Lucky







Listen to this song for once and we guarantee that you cannot get it out of your head for the next 24 hours. The song was quite fresh and groovy and one would hardly guess that at the time of its release, Daft Punk was 20. Also, who finds this relatable? Wink wink.





Starboy!



Boy oh boy! How do we complete this list without mentioning the Starboy, the song that ruled the entire 2016 and 2017? Daft Punk made this song in collaboration with Weeknd.



One more time





This is what has been going on in our heads now. Play One More Time one more time! The 2007 song was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.



Robot rock

Rock Robot rock. That's the entire lyrics of this song. However, you know how trippy it is. Sad that you won't get to listen to another one of the kind.