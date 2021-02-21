After a long wait, the students of Government Erode Medical college had much to rejoice after the government agreed to reduce their tuition fees. The students will now be charged with the same amount of fees being charged in regular government colleges, a demand the students have been fighting for on and off, for almost a year.

The Erode Medical College, formerly known as the IRT Perundurai Medical College was taken over by the government in 2019 and ever since the students have been demanding that they be charged the same fees as a regular government medical college. After Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Chidambaram managed to get their fee brought down to standard government college fees after a 58-day protest, Erode Medical College also launched their protest. Last week, the students were promised by Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan that he would issue a GO regarding the fees in a few days.

On February 20, the government issued the order bringing relief to the students. The GO states that it was being issued in continuation of the first three GOs issued with regard to the college, one to move it to the Health and Family Welfare department and for the name of the college to be changed. The tuition for MBBS is now Rs 4500 and the total fees would be Rs 13,610. The Diplomas for para medical and certificate courses range from Rs 2500 to Rs 1500.

The GO stated that the earlier fees paid by the students will not be refunded or adjusted against future payments. The fee structure would be extended to current and forthcoming students but any earlier unpaid fees would be charged as to earlier structure prior to issue of this order, the GO directed.

In 2020, final year students were paying Rs 2.8 lakh per year and their juniors were paying Rs 3.85 lakh per year.