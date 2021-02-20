Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) Karnataka along with a few trade unions and womens' rights activists met the Karnataka Home Minister and submitted a memorandum alleging that the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police was illegal and riddled with irregularities.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the delegation that he will call for a meeting with the Advocate General and the Police department within two days to discuss the issue. Talking about their plan going forward, Kishan, a member of AISA Karnataka said, "For now, we plan on waiting for the meeting that our Home Minister has assured us, and hope that both the police department and the AG will take all necessary steps to protect the rule of law."

"The manner in which a young woman from Karnataka, who has been fighting for people’s issues was picked up without informing the local police, was not provided access to her advocate, was not produced before a local magistrate, has deeply hurt and angered all of us," said a statement from AISA.

AISA had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Police on February 15 demanding action against Delhi Police for their "illegal arrest, to provide copies of correspondence between Bangalore and Delhi police on this inquiry and arrest; action against those in the Bengaluru police whose lapses in duty resulted in the same and an inquiry".

But there has been no action from the Bengaluru Police. "Therefore a delegation comprising of representatives from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Nammoora Bhoomi Namagirali, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, All India Students Association, All India Progressive Women’s Association, All India United Trade Union Centre, Campaign Against Hate Speech and also concerned advocates met Basavaraj Bommai to share our concerns," said the activists.