In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Central Government will be organising India Toy Fair 2021 from February 27 to March 2, which will be held on a virtual platform owing to the restrictions for the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.



The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 was launched on February 12. It will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, and other stakeholders to register themselves if they wish to participate in the virtual fair. An initiative in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat call, this will be the first-ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform where you can not only browse and buy toys but also participate in events, activities and network with the various stakeholders of the Toy Industry.



Over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories will participate in the fair and others can also take part in insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities over the span of four days. Focusing on the education sector, the knowledge sessions and discussions involving various experts will focus on areas emphasised in the new National Education Policy 2020 such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and overall on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, while at the launch of the fair last week, said, "Indian toys have been the building blocks of a happy childhood and play-based, discovery-based and activity-based learning plays an integral role in bridging the gap between day-to-day studies and practical hands-on learning which is a prime focus of the new National Education Policy."

Government has also launched Toycathon, an online toy hackathon for innovative toys and games concepts. "Toycathon-2021 is conceived to challenge India’s innovative minds to conceptualise novel Toy and Games based on Bharatiya civilisation, history, culture, mythology and ethos.It has seen a great response from toy loving students, teachers, start-ups and toy experts and professionals," the Indian Toy Fair website stated.

With inputs from PTI