The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) will soon tie-up with online platforms to expand the reach of famous Sambalpuri handloom. Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said the institute has initiated talks with Flipkart and if everything goes as per plan, an MoU will soon be signed with the e-commerce company in New Delhi next month.

The premier B-School, during a study on Sambalpuri handloom weavers, found out the fabric needs marketing platforms and modern designs to expand its reach to consumers across the globe. He said there is also a need to improve the financial literacy of weavers. There are several weavers who have exceptional skills but are unaware of the ways of doing business at national and global markets. The institute will organise workshops and training programmes for such weavers.

This apart, discussions will be held with the weavers on new and modern designs. For this, the institute will rope in professional designers and create a fund. "We have planned to approach PSUs for funds under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the purpose," Jaiswal said.

While around 5,500 weavers work under Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, there are around 25,000 others from Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir and Kalahandi in Western Odisha.