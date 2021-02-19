The Class X English question paper of a prominent school in Chennai has drawn flak from social media users, after it asked students to condemn the violence that occurred in Delhi, during the farmers' protest, on Republic Day. The students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper condemning the events. The same question calls the protesting farmers 'miscreants' and 'violent maniacs'.



"The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on republic day filled the hearts of citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protestors went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel," reads the question. It goes on to ask the students to write a letter "condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains." Towards the end, the students are also asked to suggest ways to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation." The question paper also says that the action of the protestors cannot be justified.

The question paper was shared online by M Yuvan, a teacher from another school. The post was then shared widely. "When you don't allow the child the freedom to choose and form their own opinion/stand, education becomes a dangerous form of indoctrination," Yuvan wrote. After this, several alumni of the school have slammed the institution for having such a question.

According to the picture of the question paper, the name of the school printed on top is: DAV Boys Senior Secondary School Gopalapuram. We have been unable to independently verify it and we are attempting to do so. Subsequent images that we have obtained indicate that the exam was held on February 11 for the students of Class X for the school. The exam was for a total of 80 marks and this question is a 100-120 words detail question worth five marks



We have sent an email to the school, seeking comment on this matter. This copy will be updated once they respond.