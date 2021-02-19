The state Women Development and Child Welfare Committee has welcomed the amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 that the Union Cabinet approved Wednesday. Post the changes, the adoption process in the country is expected to speed up as district magistrates have been empowered to issue adoption orders and monitor the implementation of the law.

"The involvement of civil and district courts in issuing the adoption orders delays the overall process. The courts, which are already burdened by the heavy load of civil cases, struggle to prioritise the adoption-related procedures," Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) director Krithika Shukla told TNIE.

At present, there are 288 children waiting to be adopted in Andhra Pradesh. While Visakhapatnam tops the table in terms of children waiting for adoption (57), West Godavari (three) is at the bottom of the list.

As many as 3,241 prospective adoptive parents have registered from the state, and some of them have been in the queue since 2016.

"Of the 288 children, many were rescued while some were abandoned by their biological parents. They are being taken care of at Shishu Kendras till their adoption," said WDCW additional director Vijayalakshmi. "The prospective parents have completed all formalities and are willing to adopt children from across India," she added.

Other proposed amendments to the law require stricter recruitment norms in the child welfare committees stricter. "The Centre has asked for stricter norms for CWC recruitment. Andhra Pradesh has robust appointment police in place since 2017," Shukla added.

Children available for adoption

Chittoor 34

East Godavari 08

Guntur 34

Kadapa 15

Srikakulam 13

Krishna 12

Vizianagaram 13

West Godavari 03

Ananthapuram 17

Kurnool 09

Nellore 20

Ongole 53

Visakhapatnam 57