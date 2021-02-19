Admissions to Anna University's MTech programmes, Biotechnology and Computational biology, funded by the centre will be following the 49.5% reservation policy for the year 2020-21, according to a Madras High Court judgement today. The bench which included Justice B Pugalendhi announced the order following MTech students approached the court regarding the Tamil Nadu government's insistence on following the 69% reservation policy followed by the state.

According to media reports, admission to the programmes funded by the union government's Department of Biotechnology will continue following the central reservation policy. When the Tamil Nadu government stated that the university would not be able to conduct admissions in this way, the court announced that the central government will be expected to take over the process. The judge mentioned that a number of universities had signed an agreement with the centre agreeing to follow the reservation system and that it would be illegal for Anna University to do otherwise.



