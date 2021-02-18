Google has introduced the next era of G Suite for Education called Google Workspace for Education that includes all the products like Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and many more for 170 million students and educators worldwide. The free edition G Suite for Education will be renamed to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals. "If you're currently using this edition, you won't see any changes besides a new name and new features. We'll keep building new solutions for this free version by listening closely to educators and their needs," said Shantanu Sinha, Product and Design Lead, Google for Education.

Education Fundamentals and Education Plus are already available today and institutions will be able to purchase Education Standard and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade starting April 14. To support schools into the future and ensure fair distribution of this valuable resource, Google said it will implement a new pooled storage model and helping admins and school leaders manage their storage. The new storage model will provide schools and universities with a baseline of 100TB of pooled cloud storage shared across all users  more than enough storage for over 100 million docs, 8 million presentations or 400,000 hours of video."This policy will go into effect across all Google Workspace for Education editions for existing customers in July 2022 and will be effective for new customers signing up in 2022," said Google.