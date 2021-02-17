Dr Jagbir Singh, Former Professor and HoD, Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Singh is the second Chancellor of CUPB for a term of five years.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P Tiwari asserted that Jagbir Singh has made remarkable contribution in the field of Punjabi literature and culture in his 50 years of teaching experience. He expressed that the vast experience of Jagbir Singh will prove beneficial for the growth and development of University, the foundation of which has been laid down by the first Chancellor S S Johl. He shared that the University will organise a farewell function to honour Johl on February 18, 2021.

Registrar Shri Kanwal Pal Singh Mundra informed that CUPB Administration received communication regarding the appointment of the new Chancellor from the Ministry of Education. He added that Jagbir Singh will assume office on February 18 and all the CUPB faculty and staff members are eager to welcome him.

Jagbir Singh is specialised in medieval punjabi literature, folklore and literary criticism. He has published 16 books and presented research papers in more than 100 national and international conferences. He is a life fellow of Punjabi University Patiala, Advisor of Centre on Studies in Guru Granth Sahib at GNDU Amritsar and Member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla. He is also a former professor of the Department of Religious and Civilizational Studies, Shri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.