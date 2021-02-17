It certainly looks as though Jadavpur University is the latest in the country to get caught up in a faculty recruitment irregularity scandal. In a letter addressed to the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has asked him to appoint a Fact-finding Committee to investigate the "irregularities" in the recruitment of Associate Professors in the Department of International Relations.



The teachers begin the letter by saying that several candidates were not called for the interview even after the mandatory police (API) verification. "After the candidates lodged complaints, the API Committee published a fresh list of interviewees, admitting their mistake," it says. What is particularly shocking is that, allegedly, not even the Chancellor's nominee was present during the interview.



While having a PhD is a prerequisite to apply for the post, the letter says that a candidate who was called for the interview did not have a PhD. "It may be mentioned here that for an Associate Professor’s post a PhD degree is an essential qualification, as per UGC and State Government guidelines. We have heard that the candidate was called for the interview based on a certificate given by the then Head of Department, Professor Om Prakash Mishra," it reads.



Another allegation put forward by the JUTA is the presence of a professor who wasn't part of the first Selection Committee, during the entire selection process. "As per rules, the same Selection Committee should have met on both the occasions. However, when the Committee met for the second time, Professor Anindya Jyoti Majumdar of the Department of International Relations, who had not been a member of the first Selection Committee meeting, was present, which should invalidate the entire selection process," it reads.

The Governor's office is yet to respond to the letter. JU has not commented on the issue either.