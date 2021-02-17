Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Wednesday said it has recently established a Centre for Transportation and Logistics to facilitate cutting-edge research in the segment. The initiative comes with a vision to facilitate cutting-edge research in transportation, logistics, and allied areas, IIMA said in a statement.

We are delighted to have established a centre that will address existing roadblocks and challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, which is one of the most instrumental sectors for our country's economic growth. Our objective behind establishing the CTL is to contribute to improving the efficiency of multi-modal transportation systems and supply chain logistics, thereby promoting economic growth and fostering sustainable development," IIMA faculty and one of the co-founders of CTL Debjit Roy said.

A group of internationally-acclaimed professors with outstanding research accomplishments from North American, European and Asian universities have joined the centre's research advisory committee for providing guidance in centre development and supporting a range of academic activities, he added.