The Delhi Police on Monday alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi along with two other suspects Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created the "toolkit" document related to the farmers' protest and shared it on social media. The police claimed Disha, who was arrested by the force on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg via Telegram app.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath claimed that Disha deleted a WhatsApp group she created to spread the "toolkit". The Delhi Police earlier said non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu for allegedly sharing the "toolkit" on social media.

Nath claimed that Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by 'pro-khalistani' group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and added that Jacob was also one of the editors of "toolkit" document. "Disha , Shantanu and Nikita created and edited the toolkit. Disha sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app. Disha deleted a whatsapp group which she created to spread the toolkit.

Due procedure was followed during Disha's arrest," he said. Ravi was sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court here. Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.