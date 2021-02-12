After reopening regular schools for class 9,10 and colleges for PUC 1 and 2, the Karnataka Government is waiting to reopen schools for children of class 1 to 8. Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, who was present along with other officials to discuss issues related to schools, said, "The Education Department, Health Department and the Technical Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on February 16 to decide on reopening of schools for the remaining classes. This decision has been taken after many students, teachers and experts approached the education minister and expressed their opinion of reopening schools." On February 1, the government had reopened full-day schools (from 10 am to 4.30 pm) for Class 9 and 10 students. However, the government had decided to continue Vidyagama classes for Class 6 to 8 students on alternate days.

He further added, "The SSLC and PUC classes are already in full swing and the number of students in the physical classes is increasing. Students have been actively involved in academic activities since the tentative exam time-table was published. The process of final exams, evaluation and results for Class 10 and PUC 2 students must be announced by the end of June month. Similarly, the exams and results for Class 1 to 9 students must be completed and announced by June 10. "

PUC 2 final exams from May 24, 2021

Earlier, the education department had announced a tentative time-table for PUC-2 students. According to this, the exams were scheduled to happen from May 24 to June 10. After receiving objections from students and parents, the Department of Pre-University Examination changed the schedule from May 24 2021 to June 16, 2021.

Suresh Kumar said, "We had announced the tentative time-table on January 29, 2021 and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly and expressed about the clash of final exam with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework on the schedule and have announced this final time-table for PUC-2."

He also informed that the SSLC final exam time-table will be out very soon. "A few days ago, we had announced a temporary time-table and had given time for students to file their objections. Now the KSEEB is working to reschedule and make smaller changes in the final time-table."

Here is the time-table for PUC-2 final exams

24-05-2021- History

25-05-2021-Carnatic music/Hindustani Music

26-05-2021 Geography

27-05-2021 Psychology/ Basic Maths

28-05-2021 Logic

29-05-2021 Hindi

30-05-2021 Holiday

31-05-2021 English

01-06-2021 Information Technology/Healthcare/ Wellness and beauty

02-06-2021 Political Science /Computer Science

03-06-2021 Biology/Electronics

04-06-2021 Economic

05-06-2021 Home Science

06-06-2021 Holdiay

07-06-2021 Business Studies / Physics

08-06-2021 Optional Kannada

09-06-2021, Tamil/ Telugu/ Arabic/ French/ Marathi/Malayalam

10-06-2021 Sociology/Chemistry

11-06-2021 Urdu/Sanskrit

12-06-2021 Statistics

13-06-2021 Holiday

14-06-2021 Accountancy/Maths/Education

15-06-2021 Geology

16-06-2021 Kannada subject related exams