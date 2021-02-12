A 17-year-old student of Nuzvid IIIT committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Tirupati Paramesh, pursuing second year of Integrated Course and a native of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram District. Nuzvid Town sub inspector-I A Ganesh Kumar said that the victim committed suicide between 12:30 pm and 1 pm in hostel room. The college management informed us about the incident around 2 pm.

READ ALSO: Nuzvid IIIT student commits suicide after tiff with boyfriend, case registered

Upon receiving information about the suicide, a team of police personnel reached the spot. In our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the student reportedly took the extreme step after he was unable to bear the academic pressure, he said. After observing Paramesh hanging himself, his friends and college management rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. "We have informed the deceased parents about the incident. Paramesh's body was shifted to local government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and further investigation is on", Ganesh Kumar said.