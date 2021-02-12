Rachakonda police investigating the kidnap and rape of a BPharmacy student at Keesara on Wednesday night, have altered the sections of the case with charges of gangrape, assault, the criminal force with an intent to disrobe the victim. Police had initially registered a kidnap case after rescuing the student but later based on her statement, altered the charges.

“Initially on Wednesday, she was unable to give her statement due to the trauma. But on Thursday, the investigation officer recorded her detailed statement and she also underwent a medical examination. Based on the findings, the additional sections have been added,” Rachakonda police said in a release on Thursday. They also stated that the victim is recovering and responding well to treatment. The case is being investigated scientifically and the survivor is stable. More than 10 teams are assisting the Investigation officer and DCP Malkajgiri is personally supervising the investigation, the release added.

On Wednesday, the survivor took a passenger auto at Kushaiguda x-roads, to go to her home at Keesara. Midway, she noticed the vehicle going in a different route and alerted her mother, who in turn called police on Dial 100. Based on the victim’s mobile location, police traced her. It was found that the driver along with three others, who joined midway, took her to an isolated area and raped her. Later, realising that the police had started a search for the girl, they abandoned her and fled.

Police have reportedly picked up the suspects and are questioning them about the offense. While awaiting the medical examination report, they have also expedited the process of gathering technical evidence. Special teams are scanning CCTVs between Kushaiguda and Yamnampet, where the girl was rescued and are also analysing the mobile tower dumps for more details about the suspects. Further investigation is underway, the police said.