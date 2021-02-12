As CBSE schools across the country are prepping to welcome the IX and XI graders back, the CBSE has asked the teachers to address the learning gaps of students and work towards conducting examinations. In its latest guidelines, the board has also suggested the introduction of a bridge course to address learning gaps.



Explaining the rationale behind holding the exam, even as the vaccines have just begun to reach most metro cities in india, the CBSE note said, "For Classes 9 and 11 also, schools should take steps to identify and remedy learning gaps and thereafter conduct exams by strictly following the COVID safety protocols as per Examination bye-laws."





When teachers identify the quantum of learning loss caused by the year-long pandemic, they will be able to design a suitable bridge course to help students cope better and catch up, "This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the school in a new academic session, at the beginning of classes. A bridge course will then address learning gaps," reads the guidelines. It has also proposed to begin the classes for the 2021-22 academic year from April 1. However, no datesheets have been released by the CBSE yet.





Schools have been asked to gear up fully to welcome the students back to school to complete their practical examinations and prepare for the final examinations — as far as students in Class 9 and 11 are concerned. "They can practice their writing skills and resolve doubts. Teachers should focus on each individual student and assess the learning gap and address these," the guidelines say.



The board also says that the board examinations for classes X and XII have been shifted to May, keeping the pandemic in mind.

