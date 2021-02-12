With a female teacher of Kinathukadavu government higher secondary school in the outskirt of the city, tested positive for Covid -19 on Tuesday, the parents have alleged school education department has not informed the health department on time. The school headmaster R Krishnamoorthy also confirmed that the teacher has been affected by COVID -19.

A Parent, R Ganeshamoorthy (Name Changed) said, "The affected teacher had been screening the students who come to school by the temperature machine. However, the teacher came with fever symptoms to the school on Monday. Later, she tested positive for COVID -19 and was admitted in thw CMCH." "However, the school administration has not informed about it the health department on Wednesday and precautionary measures have not taken in schools so far. Similarly, swab samples yet to take students and teachers, as concerned teacher was screening the students daily. Classes should be postponed till taking swab samples," he demanded.

According to sources, nearly 450 students from class IX to XII are coming to schools on a rotation basis. Despite the teacher was affected, the classes are continuing to the student without taking any precautionary measures under the health department's supervision. When contacted, the headmaster Krishnamoorthy said, "The mother of the teacher had fever symptoms. While she went to the hospital with her mother, they were taken the COVID test. In the test result, both mother and daughter were affected by COVID -19." We have monitored the student's temperature by the machine and students are well and no issue to them. We have disinfected whole schools two times on Thursday," he said. '=

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer, P Usha said, "The teacher result was asymptomatic and health department officials came to school and screened the teachers, students on Wednesday. Now, the necessary advice has been given to them and the school has been disinfected completely and we are monitoring students closely."She said that the health department told no issue to the students. However, when contacted, deputy director of health services G Ramesh Kumar they have not so far received any information in this regard. He said he will check with concerned officials