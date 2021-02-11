Ever so often, an objection is raised against Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu not offering Tamil as an option for students. This year too, political leaders raised the issue and claimed that the schools are not giving enough attention to ensuring proper teachers are hired for the subject and that the language is largely overlooked.

Two days ago, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan announced that the Chief Minister will write to the Prime Minister on the issue of Tamil not being a compulsory language in Kendriya Vidyalayas. For the last 55 years, the schools have been following the three language formula — Hindi and English is compulsory from Class 1-12 and Sanskrit mandatorily taught from Class 6-8 and goes on to be optional till Class 10. So far, the rule is that if there are 20 students who opt for Tamil, then arrangements would be made for the language to be taught.

For a long time though parents in the state have been demanding that Tamil be taught since they think it is important for students for their future. Last year, DMK President, MK Stalin asked the Centre to ‘stop its hatred towards Tamil’. In a statement, the DMK leader said the other conditions laid for teaching of Tamil language are that is is taught only from Class 6, only temporary teachers are to be appointed and only two or three classes per week would be held, “This shows the aversion of the central government towards the language,” he had claimed while urging the Centre to ensure the Tamil is taught from Class 1. DMK MP Tiruchy Siva also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association has also appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure Tamil is a mandatory subject in all KV schools. “It is painful that the Tamil language is being neglected in the state. Out of the 1200 schools functioning across the country, 49 schools are in Tamil Nadu. Emphasis should be given to the regional languages even if these are federal schools. Why give so much importance to Sanskrit when it isn’t even spoken today?” the TNTA questioned.