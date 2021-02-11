The Central Crime Branch probing the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) First Division Assistant exam paper leak case arrested one more person on Thursday taking the total number of those arrested to over 20.

According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Venkatesh. He is the brother of another accused Rachappa, who is already in police custody. The paper leak came to light on January 22, a day prior to the exam, following which the KPSC postponed the exam for an indefinite period.

Among those who have been arrested are a few policemen and staff of the KPSC.