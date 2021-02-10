The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has released a book ‘Quality Management System in Higher Education’ to help guide higher education institutes into becoming institutes of excellence. The book, the authors, say will instil confidence in higher education institutes to apply for accreditation and enrich their campuses.

The book has three authors - Dr Mariamma A Varghese, Dr Shakuntala Katre, Dr S Ravichandra Reddy and Dr SC Sharma, the NAAC Director. The book was released by BL Santosh, the National General Secretary of the BJP. Explaining the aim of the book, Katre said that the 15 chapters of the book would help higher education institutes by acting as a guide and encourage them to build the kind of excellence that would get them high accreditation. “In a simple and meaningful way we have tried to make it easy for administrations to understand the nuances of quality education and develop a campus that would be ready to cope with facing all the challenges ahead of them. COVID-19 has brought on a lot of challenges, we have also provided data, illustration and case studies that will help administrations to come up with good solutions to these challenges,” she explained.

Speaking about the book, the leader said that so far there had only been rules on how to acquire accreditation but there had been no guide, which was why this book was so special, ”The book will hand-hold administrators to understand how they can better their institutes. In the past people would come to me and ask how to make institutes better and I would recommend that they meet someone else for help, now I have a ready gift in hand to give them. Now more than ever we need a book like this,” he explained.

