Pi Beam , an IIT Madras incubated start-up has launched an electric two-wheeler called PiMo. This vehicle can apparently charge faster than a smartphone and offers a range of 50 kilometres. The electric vehicle is sustainable and is priced at a nominal range targeting personal and commercial needs, according to an IIT Madras statement. Visakh Sasikumar, CEO, Pi Beam Electric, said, “Pi Beam Electric aims to provide end-to-end micro-mobility solutions for logistics and transportation.





The product launch was held on February 10 at the IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of Dinesh Karthik, Indian Cricketer, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor In-Charge, IIT Madras Research Park and Sasikumar, along with other dignitaries.





PiMo does not require license or registration and offers green and easy mobility on Indian roads. “I am excited to be part of the Pi Beam team to launch PiMo, the new-age stylish EV made in India and customized for Indian roads,” said Karthik. Pramod DSouza, co-founder, Eagle10 Ventures, who was also there at the launch, said, “Pi Beam’s PiMO has a great opportunity to grab market share at the lower end of the electric bikes segment, given the affordable price rangePiMo is capable of charging faster than a smartphone and offers a range of 50 kilometers.”





PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and entry level electric scooter, offering a top speed of 25 kmph. It has dual suspension at the rear, and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers a ‘Battery Swapping’ Technology, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.





The founder explains that as much as 90 per cent of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, bringing out “the true spirit of ‘Make in India’.” It was also stated in the launch that Pi Beam sold over hundreds of Electric Trikes in the market, for purposes ranging from waste management to e-commerce deliveries. Visakh Sasikumar further said that Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening pre-orders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies.