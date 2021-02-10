Admission for nursery students in the national capital will begin from February 18, Delhi government said on Wednesday. The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi Government issued a schedule regarding this.

According to the DoE, admission in private schools this year will be conducted via online mode. However, the admission process in the government-run schools would be held through both online and offline modes. As per the schedule, the registration process for the nursery admissions will start from February 18, and the last date of filling the forms is March 4.

As per the DoE, the first list of admitted students will be released on March 20 and the second list will be on March 25. The process of admission will be completed by March 31. There are around 1,700 schools in the national capital where nursery admission will be held with certain guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Nursery admission schedule announced by the Delhi govt.... best wishes for all the parents and kids."