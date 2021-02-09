Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham on Tuesday announced the launch of its six new online degree courses. The BBA, MBA, BCA and MCA degrees are recognised by the UGC, says the university's spokespersons. Along with these degrees, the university will also introduce a six-week certification course on Mahabharata.



The courses, which are said to be designed keeping the new National Education Policy (NEP) in mind are flexible and have multiple entry and exit points. The undergraduate courses also have an embedded semester with industry internships. "We also have faculty from Harvard, University of Buffalo and IISc and industry experts from organisations like Apple and McAfee taking lectures for these students," says Dr Snehal Shetty, CMO, Amrita AHEAD, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The course is completely online right from the admission stage and does not have an admission fee. The course's duration is flexible too with anyone from across the country being free to enroll. The fees are also said to be 35 to 60 per cent lesser than the on-campus course fees.



While most of the sessions are recorded, the live sessions are conducted once a week, mostly on weekend evenings, aiming at working professionals who are probable to take up the course, says Shetty. Apart from that, there are also discussion forums for the students. There is no age bar for these courses. Shetty says that the students are also assisted in finding placements upon completing the course.