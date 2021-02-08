Three children from Telangana were announced as the State Champions in the SIP Arithemic Genius All India Online Contest 2020, on Sunday.

The math geniuses Karri Kranthi Manaswi (7), T Aasritha (8), and Sarayu Erukulla (9) secured the first position in the contest, which was held jointly for the two Telugu-speaking States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, six more children from both States have secured second and third positions in the contest. All the nine young geniuses have been qualified to participate in the nationals.

The winners were selected from among 5,000 students, who had competed in the online contest, through a rigorous three-stage selection process.

A total of 27,000 students competed across the country for this competition. The contest was held online in various stages from October 2020 to January 2021.

