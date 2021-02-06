Online multiplayer action game 'FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards', which is the Indian alternative for PUB-G, has now released globally after launching in India on January 26, 2021.

According to Mashable, the announcement was made by the games developer 'nCore Games' on Twitter where they stated, "FAU-G goes global #1 Free game FAU-G, proudly made in India, is now available worldwide".

This means that now people outside of India would also be able to download the app on their Android smartphones. The game hasn't yet released for iOS smartphones and there's currently no information as to when it will be released for iOS users.

FAU-G developers had also announced right after the game launch in India that FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play. In fact, FAU-G reached five million downloads within 24 hours of its launch.

As per Mashable, public reaction to the game has been mixed. Many have criticized the game for its basic storyline and features, while there are others who have welcomed the new Indian alternative to the banned PUB-G game in the country.

'FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards' was earlier scheduled to be launched in November 2020, where Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made the announcement around the final launch date along with a pre-register link and a new trailer for the game.