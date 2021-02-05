A fire broke out at a school in Hyderabad's Gowlipura area on Thursday, Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.

According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported. "At about 10:45 am, a fire broke out at the Srinivasa High School in Gowlipura. It is suspected that a short circuit due to power fluctuations was the reason for the accident. The school management, who had already installed the fire control safety system, used fire extinguishers and water to douse the fire," Jilani said. "About 23 to 25 school children of classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," he added.