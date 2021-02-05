The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Search Committee to submit the shortlisted candidates names for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, in a sealed cover. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum also issued notice to the Search Committe for Selection of Vice Chancellor, Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Bettakote and the Registrar of the University.

The Court passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapati Mahotsava Charitable Trust, Mysuru, alleging that Nagesh V Bettakote was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University by the Chancellor, ignoring the candidates shortlisted by the Search Committee. Bettakote took charge on January 22, 2021 as the Vice Chancellor immediately after the notification issued by the Chancellor. Praying to quash the said appointment made against rule of law, Venkatesh P Dalwai, the counsel of the petitioner, requested the court to issue direction to the Chancellor to appoint any best suitable person to the post of Vice Chancellor. It was contended in the petition that Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Act, 2009, was enacted to safe guard public interest and transparency in the process of appointment of vice chancellors. However, in this case, persons who framed the law are themselves have violated. Hence, court be intervened in the matter, says the petitioner.